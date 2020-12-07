Cloth store robbed in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miscreants gained entry into a cloth store located at Road No. 1, Banjara Hills and stole cash and other valuable materials within Panjagutta police limits.

The police, who received a complaint, registered cases. Management personnel of Z Blue Lifestyle store found that cash kept inside an almirah in the store and some expensive clothes were missing.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered cases and collected CCTV footage from the store.