Cloth store robbed in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills
The police, who received a complaint, registered cases. Management personnel of Z Blue Lifestyle store found that cash kept inside an almirah in the store and some expensive clothes were missing.
Published: 07th December 2020 10:19 AM | Last Updated: 07th December 2020 10:19 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Miscreants gained entry into a cloth store located at Road No. 1, Banjara Hills and stole cash and other valuable materials within Panjagutta police limits.
The police, who received a complaint, registered cases. Management personnel of Z Blue Lifestyle store found that cash kept inside an almirah in the store and some expensive clothes were missing.
Based on a complaint, the police have registered cases and collected CCTV footage from the store.