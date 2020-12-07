Hyderabad: Four Odisha migrants get 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping co-worker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The DNA evidence combined with the spot seizure panchnama nailed four migrant workers from Odisha accused in the gang rape of a migrant woman at a brick kiln at Maheswaram on the city outskirts.

The youngsters trapped the woman when she stepped out of her accommodation to relieve herself in the nearby field and raped her in August 2019. The court found the accused guilty of the offence and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years.

The victim and the accused belong to the same district in Odisha and were working at a brick kiln at a tanda in Maheshwaram.

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the accused Rahul Majhi, Manoj Samrat, Durga Samrat, and Dayanidhi Majhi were arrested immediately and sent to judicial remand. Later, they were also detained under the PD Act and lodged in the prison. “As the accused belonged to Odisha, we had appealed the court to conduct a speedy trial in the case,” Mahesh Bhagwat said.

K Maruthi Devi, I Special Sessions Judge cum the XVII Additional District Sessions Judge sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and imposing a fine of Rs 2,000 each on them, said Additional Public Prosecutor V Buchi Reddy.

During the trial, the court examined 15 witnesses and also the evidence. The DNA report proved that the semen on the victim’s clothes belonged to the accused. The belongings seized from the scene of offence also belonged to the accused.

Further, the victim’s husband also was an eyewitness to the incident. The court relied on these pieces of evidence and delivered the verdict.