Man cheats drunken women by ‘magic tricks’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police rescued a minor girl from an attention diversion offender in the early hours of Sunday. The offender reportedly befriended her mother and two other women at a toddy shop on Saturday evening and cheated them into giving him their silver ornaments. He also took the child with him.

Though the police rescued the girl, the offender is still on the run. Special teams have been deputed to nab the accused.

The women were consuming toddy at a shop in Shamshabad town, when an unidentified man approached him, claiming he had magical powers.

He performed a few tricks, like pulling out notes from his mouth after swallowing paper. The women, in an inebriated state, believed he actually performed magic.

He then claimed he could make all their troubles go away in return for their silver anklets. As the women gave away their jewellery, he asked them to wait near the shop, and left the spot with the ornaments and the daughter of one of the women. When he did not return, they realised they had been cheated.