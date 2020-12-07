Mother kills self in front of children

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old woman died by suicide after she hanged herself in front of her two children while recording a selfie video of the act at Lalapet in Lalaguda police limits on Sunday.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and sent the body for a postmortem examination. The police suspect that the deceased, Manjula, took the drastic step due to family disputes.

After Manjula hung herself, the two children informed their father who rushed to the residence to see his wife hanging from the ceiling. She was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)