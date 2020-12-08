A musical evening with ghazal maestros in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Covid-19 pandemic has imposed restrictions on all types of activities including social and cultural, the music industry has not been an exception to it. That is why, the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) and the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) will present their annual fundraiser ‘Khazana – a Festival of Ghazals’ virtually on December 19 and 20 from 8 pm.

This year, Khazana will feature a multitude of well-known singers including Anup Jalota, Talat Aziz, Sudeep Banerjee, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Pandit Ajay Pohankar and Abhijit Pohankar, Pooja Gaitonde, Sneha Shankar, Pratibha Singh Baghel and Deepak Pandit. It will also feature a special act by the Samarpan band featuring singer Prithvi Gandharv and Gayatri Asokan. The programme will also have Khazana Talent Hunt winners – Ritwika Mukherjee from Chakradharpur (Jharkhand) and Atul Rao from Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas.