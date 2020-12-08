Cyberabad police tracing source of 1 kilo ganja found at Dundigal accident site

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police, investigating the death of two engineering students, who were killed in an accident at Dundigal late on Saturday night, are now looking into the source of the ganja that was recovered from the victims. It may be recalled that police had seized a ganja parcel weighing 1 kg from the accident site. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the contraband was transported to the city from the agency area in Vizag, and was delivered to the victims.

Police are analysing technical clues to find out whom the victims had collected the parcel from. Police found that the victims, Sujith Kumar and Ananth Vishal, left their hostels late in the evening and met with the accident at around 11 pm. They had crashed their vehicle into a road divider.

They suspect that the victims were trapped by ganja smugglers operating in the city, and that they had procured the contraband from them. However, it is unclear whether they procured it for their own consumption or to sell it to others. “We are working on the technical aspects. Both their mobile phones were badly damaged in the accident. They have been sent for analysis. Based on the outcome, the investigation will proceed,” the police said.