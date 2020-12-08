STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood relief will be deposited in bank accounts, says government

As a result, many flood victims turned up at MeeSeva centres on Monday.

Published: 08th December 2020 11:19 AM

Flood victims queue up in front of a Meeseva centre for Rs 10,000 relief, at Prasanth Nagar Colonyin Hyderabad on Monday.

Flood victims queue up in front of a Meeseva centre for Rs 10,000 relief, at Prasanth Nagar Colonyin Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many citizens affected by the recent floods, who made a beeline at MeeSeva centres in the city on Monday to submit their applications for the flood relief of Rs 10,000, returned without success as the distribution was moved online. Speaking on the matter, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar urged flood-affected families not to visit MeeSeva centres for the Rs 10,000 financial assistance, as the money would directly be deposited into their bank account s by the State government.

“All those who are eligible for the flood relief will be identified by GHMC teams. They will inspect flood-affected areas and collect the details of residents. The amount will be credited into their bank accounts. The move is to prevent long queues and stampedelike situations witnessed earlier,” he said.

The distribution of flood relief was stopped on November 18 on the direction of the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that was in force for the GHMC polls. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, a few days ago, had promised to resume the distribution of flood relief from December 7.

As a result, many flood victims turned up at MeeSeva centres on Monday. It may be mentioned that during the first phase of flood relief distribution, locals and opposition leaders had alleged that corporators were being partisan in distributing the money.

Disputed matter

The State government briefly stopped the flood relief distribution over corruption allegations, but resumed it shortly afterwards owing to protests. It was stopped again after MCC came into effect

