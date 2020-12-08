STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health in safe hands

The occasion of World Patient Safety Day, CARE Group of Hospitals has renewed its commitment to reach any patient suffering from an emergency medical condition within the Golden Hour.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The occasion of World Patient Safety Day, CARE Group of Hospitals has renewed its commitment to reach any patient suffering from an emergency medical condition within the Golden Hour. The commitment is part of the group’s ongoing focus on emergency care across all its 14 hospitals, spread across six cities in five states, as the pandemic has caused much disruption in the emergency medical services. 

Dr Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services, said, “The ongoing pandemic has caused a lot of disruption since the beginning on 2020, increasing non-Covid related death burden as a large number of resources have been dedicated towards Covid patients. With our EMS service, we will ensure all patients get due medical attention in time so as many lives as possible can be saved.”

“The specially designed ambulances with life support systems will reach the patient within the Golden Hour from the port of call. 

We are the first hospital chain in India to make this commitment,” he added.Dr Mathur also explained that the objective is to minimise the time lag and attend to the patient in an emergency condition at the shortest possible time within the Golden Hour and the hospital’s commitment to minimise the death due to non-Covid diseases. 

According to the hospital, group in association with Red Ambulance has committed to reach the patient within Golden Hour of the emergency call thereby utilising the time to save as many lives as possible.

