India vs Austraila’s 2nd ODI: Bowled over, and it’s a yes

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you have been closely watching the men in blue in the recent India vs Australia matches, you surely would not have missed the cute proposal made by an Indian boy to his Australian girlfriend. Dipen Mandaliya, popped the question to his Rosilie Wimbush at the Sydney cricket ground during India vs Austraila’s 2nd ODI. Needless to say she said ‘yes’ and the world saw it.

It surely takes days of planning to make such a special thing happen and Mandaliya vouches for that. “I had been planning it for about a month now. The original plan was to organise it with a crowd of 10 people-- just friends and family. But, due inter-state border restrictions here in Australia at the time, I couldn’t go up to Sydney and meet my family. I contacted SCG the night before the game and let them know, they had it all sorted,” says Mandaliya, who currently resides in Melbourne.

Though India lost to Australia that particular day, it was a big win for Mandaliya. However, even though both are ardent cricket fans, they have opposing viewpoints when it comes to choice of team they support. “Cricket had been something that we bonded over. Needless to say, we are fans of the game. We go different ways when it comes to supporting teams. I will continue supporting India and she will back the Aussies,” says Mandaliya. who says he was over the moon when she said “Yes!”, though Australia ended up winning the game that day.

Everything went as per plan but he had expected that the video would go viral. He had no idea about it till his phone started buzzing with calls from his friends and family. “The aftermath was unexpected. We are happy that it brought joy to many,” he said.