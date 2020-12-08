Kamareddy DSP misused powers to amass illegal properties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) T Lakshminarayana allegedly accepted mamools from his staff and used ill-gotten money in purchasing properties at different places in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Kamareddy.

A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked the DSP for amassing illegal assets, officials intensified their probe against him.

It was reported that the accused officer misused his powers in amassing illegal assets.

Officials found that he possessed 17 agriculture lands at Janpahad and Ganugabanda in Nalgonda, Patharajampet in Kamareddy, five open plots at- Machabollaram and Mansoorabad in Rangareddy, Goopanpally and Mubaraknagar in Nizamabad, and three residential houses in Trimulghery, Miryalauda and Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

The total value of the seized property is Rs 20 crore. The accused officer is likely to be taken into custody for questioning. His bank lockers located at different places in the city are yet to be opened.