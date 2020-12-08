STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Love story with Hyderabadi quirks

Though our film is a rom-com, family entertainer without big action sequences, it has been designed for the big screen.

Bolo Hau narrates the story of Salman, the son of a small-time dealer in antiques and Rukhsar, born to a family of Nawabs.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dhanrajgir Productions on Monday announced the theatrical release of its maiden venture, ‘Bolo Hau – Ek Mazedaar Love Story with Hyderabadi Tadka’, with a motion poster. Directed by Tarun Dhanrajgir, Bolo Hau promises to give the audience the experience of the quirky charm of Hyderabad. Slated to release in January 2021 theatrically, the movie introduces Jahnavi Dhanrajgir with Ankit Rathi in the lead roles, supported by Adnan Sajid Khan and Preeti Nigam.

Bolo Hau narrates the story of Salman, the son of a small-time dealer in antiques and Rukhsar, born to a family of Nawabs, now in a difficult financial situation. They meet at a common friend’s wedding and end up falling in love with each other. Director Tarun Dhanrajgir said, “People think I am crazy to insist on a theatrical release in these times. But I believe there’s nothing that matches the magic of a theatre experience irrespective of the genre. Though our film is a rom-com, family entertainer without big action sequences, it has been designed for the big screen.”

Bolo Hau Tarun Dhanrajgir
