Mother, kids bond over food

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the best parts of the holiday season is creating festive treats and it’s more fun when it’s with the kids. Integrative health expert, homeopath, trichologist, Founder of Meraki Wellbeing, and a mom to two toddlers, Dr Khushboo Garodia is very particular that while the kids have fun and want to indulge in chocolate, it is important to keep the health factor in mind.She shares her two go-to recipes where you can get your little ones to help you make it whilst having fun and indulging in delicious Christmas treats.

Ingredients

50gm Oats flour

50gm Nachni (finger millet)

50gm Bajra

85gm Quinoa

100gm dark chocolate chips or dark chocolate chopped

100gm mixed nuts and berries. In case you skip this, you can add just berries or increase the quantity chocolate

180gm Butter soft

150 gm jaggery ground

3 tbsp Honey

5gms Baking soda

30ml Boiling Water

10ml Vanilla essence

Method

n Whisk together butter, jaggery, honey and vanilla essence in a medium bowl for 5-6 minutes.

n Add in dried fruits & berries and mixed flours -kids just love adding these and giving it a good mix.

n Measure out baking soda into a smaller bowl, and pour in the boiling water.

n Mix well to make a dough - kids love to help and taste.

n Fold in the chocolate and get the kids to help mix it well.

n Transfer this dough into a cling wrap, and leave it in the fridge for at least two hours. (store this in the freezer in case you want to use it for later)

n When you are ready to bake, preheat the oven to 180C, and line a baking tray with butter paper

n Take the dough out of the fridge, portion it out and get the kids to roll it into balls and place on the tray

n Bake for about 10-12 mins

