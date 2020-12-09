Dance fest held at Shilparamam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shilparamam Hyderabad and Sri Sai Natyanjali Fine Arts Development Association, in collaboration with union ministry of culture and department of languages of Andhra Pradesh, organised a two-day 5th National Level Nandi Dance Festival at Shilparamam at Madhapur.

A dance teacher from Nandyal, Suresh, organises the Nandi Festival every year. The chief guests were Sri Siva Reddy (cine artiste), Prakash Rathod, an income tax officer and Jayanthi Narayana, a Kuchipudi dance exponent attended the function and encouraged the artistes.