Envoys from various countries reach Hyderabad for briefing on development of COVID vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 60 delegates from various countries landed at the RGIA Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning to kickstart their India tour to look into the development of key COVID-19 vaccines being made here.

The delegates began their trip by visiting two institutions -- Biological E and Bharat Biotech -- in Genome Valley.

The delegation includes Ambassadors and High Commissioners of various countries who after their visit to Hyderabad will visit other cities to find out about the vaccines being made there.

Bharat Biotech is working on its vaccine Covaxin which will be an inactivated vaccine presently in the third stage of trials. Biological E is also in the human trials stage.

In all, there are three vaccines in India in the third stage of development, piquing the interest of the world at the country's capacity.