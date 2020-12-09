Envoys to visit key vaccine R&D institutes in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will be see a beeline of important visitors from various countries on Wednesday, who will be in the city to see the progress of research and development works being undertaken for preparation of Covid-19 vaccine. It is learnt that 60 Ambassadors and High Commissioners of various countries will be part of this official visit, which will start from Hyderabad and move to other cities. Hyderabad will be the first destination for the visit to India. They will stop at various key R&D institutions and vaccine makers such as Bharat Biotech and Biological E, who are in the race to produce a vaccine for the country. Bharat Biotech is working on its vaccine Covaxin which will be an inactivated vaccine and is in the third stage of the vaccine trials. Vaccine of Biological E is also in the human trials stage.

TS adds 682 Covid cases

Telangana detected 682 Covid- 19 cases after conducting 55,645 tests on Monday, taking the State’s tally to 2,74,540. The recovery of 761 individuals brought the active cases to its lowest at 7,696. Meanwhile, the State reported three deaths, taking the toll to 1,477.

Kerala records 5,032

Kerala reported 5,032 new positive cases on Tuesday and 31 Covid-19 related deaths, taking the tally to 6,44,696 and toll to 2,472. At least 4,735 people have recovered from the disease, taking the active cases to 59,732.