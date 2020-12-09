STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Envoys to visit key vaccine R&D institutes in Hyderabad

It is learnt that 60 Ambassadors and High Commissioners of various countries will be part of this official visit, which will start from Hyderabad and move to other cities.

Published: 09th December 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will be see a beeline of important visitors from various countries on Wednesday, who will be in the city to see the progress of research and development works being undertaken for preparation of Covid-19 vaccine. It is learnt that 60 Ambassadors and High Commissioners of various countries will be part of this official visit, which will start from Hyderabad and move to other cities. Hyderabad will be the first destination for the visit to India. They will stop at various key R&D institutions and vaccine makers such as Bharat Biotech and Biological E, who are in the race to produce a vaccine for the country. Bharat Biotech is working on its vaccine Covaxin which will be an inactivated vaccine and is in the third stage of the vaccine trials. Vaccine of Biological E is also in the human trials stage.

TS adds 682 Covid cases

Telangana detected 682 Covid- 19 cases after conducting 55,645 tests on Monday, taking the State’s tally to 2,74,540. The recovery of 761 individuals brought the active cases to its lowest at 7,696. Meanwhile, the State reported three deaths, taking the toll to 1,477.

Kerala records 5,032

Kerala reported 5,032 new positive cases on Tuesday and 31 Covid-19 related deaths, taking the tally to 6,44,696 and toll to 2,472. At least 4,735 people have recovered from the disease, taking the active cases to 59,732.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp