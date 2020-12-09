GHMC polls: TRS wins Neredmet Division after recounting, tally reaches 56

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS candidate Meena Upender Reddy won from Neredmet Division in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The officials counted the votes of this Division and declared the result today. With this, the TRS' tally increased to 56 out of 150 Divisions in GHMC.

Counting of votes of this Division was postponed on December 4, as 544 ballot papers had different markings other than Swastik. When the counting process was stopped, the TRS candidate was in leading with 504 votes.

The High Court directed the State Election Commission to count the 544 votes, as they were more than the majority of TRS' candidate of 504 votes as it would influence the outcome. As per the HC directive, when the 544 votes too were counted today, the TRS candidate got a final majority of 782 votes.