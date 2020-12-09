Jayaram murder case: SC asks Hyderabad police to file affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court has directed the Hyderabad police to file an affidavit in connection with a bail plea filed by key accused Rakesh Reddy in businessman Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case. The court has been asked to file the affidavit in four weeks.

Rakesh Reddy had approached the Apex Court seeking bail in the case. The accused has submitted to the court that some police officials were also involved in the case. These officers had been questioned, but no action was taken, he submitted in his plea.

In January, 2019, serial entrepreneur Jayaram was murdered by his niece’s boyfriend Rakesh Reddy and others. The businessman who owed them `5 crore had reportedly been dodging payment. The murder took place at Jubilee Hills and Jayaram’s body was dumped near the National Highway close to Nandigama. Initially, the Andhra Pradesh police had registered a case and it was later transferred to Hyderabad.

