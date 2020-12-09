Nagarjuna thanks viewers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Star Maa’s reality show Bigg Boss season 4 is currently on air after being launched in the midst of the pandemic in September.

The show now has six contestants fighting for the title. With contestants from diverse backgrounds and varied strengths, the climax promises to be something to watch out for.

Speaking about this season, actor and host Nagarjuna said “The greatest satisfaction is when you can entertain crores of audience every week.

And that too in the difficult times of pandemic. Bigg Boss Season 4 has wiped off the previous records established by Bigg Boss Season 3 at a national level.”