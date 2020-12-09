STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New opportunities for innovators in the country

The shortlisted startups will get an opportunity for deep domain and business mentorship by experts from both RB & TiE.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  RB (Reckitt Benckiser), a leading global consumer health and hygiene company, today announced the launch of ‘The RB inGen challenge’. RB with its initiative ‘inGen’ is looking to invite the next generation of Indian innovators to showcase their solutions for hygiene needs.

The shortlisted startups will get an opportunity for deep domain and business mentorship by experts from both RB & TiE. Speaking about the initiative, Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President, RB Hygiene, South Asia, said, “Indian minds have been stirring up a revolution by demonstrating the power of innovation and entrepreneurship across sectors, but we feel there is still immense untapped potential in the health and hygiene space.

With RB’s ‘inGen Challenge’ we aim to nurture and usher the next generation of Indian innovators by giving them an opportunity to showcase their brilliant work and provide them with assistance.” “Hygiene is the foundation of health! The global pandemic has reinforced the need for improved hygiene products, services, and education.  

The RB ‘inGen Challenge’ seeks entries from Indian startups that will disrupt the current equilibrium in the areas of disinfection, cleaning and pest control as well as in cleaner air and water,” said Kaushik Roy, Regional Finance Director of the organisation, South Asia. 

