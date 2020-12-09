Shop for gems at this auction in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Cymmon’s Auctioneers LLP, founded by Krishna Moolagundam, an avid art collector and founder of Moolagundam Art Gallery located in Hyderabad, is conducting an online auction on January 21 and 22.

The company brings together collectors, galleries, museums and individuals under one roof to witness the experience of owning worthy pieces of art and artifacts, watches, gems and jewellery, books, wine and much more, bridging the gap of diverse cultures in today’s digital era.

The art pieces are from renowned artists like Kattingeri Krishna Hebbar, Krishen Khanna, Manjit Bawa, FN Souza, Amrita Sher-Gil and Krishna Reddy to name a few.

There will be 35 art work and 30 jewellery pieces. Cymmon’s is auctioning contemporary jewellery including pink diamonds.