The various touches of healing

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : What happens when people open their hearts?”, “They get better,”’ wrote Japanese author Haruki Murakami in his novel ‘Norwegian Wood’. It holds true when healing is considered and accepted as something holistic combining all the elements together which in times of distress can really get dis-arrayed giving birth to various diseases which are nothing but physical expressions of the body crying for help.

The wound lies deep within. The late Louise Hay, author and healer who wrote much about the deep connection between an ailing body and negative thought patterns stressed on healing from within which starts from changing energy vibrations to bringing the mind into tune with thoughts that are filled with positive images, feelings and patterns.

Since it’s not possible for a layperson to understand various methods of parallel healing all by himself/herself that’s when the role of a therapist begins. And yes, a serious illness can’t be cured without medical help. And during these dark times when a virus threatens the survival of the entire human race, it’s quite natural for people to sink into depressive thoughts. That’s how practitioners of parallel healing have been receiving more requests than they received before this period.

The fault in our scars

Many healers combine different techniques and offer them to their clients as a package. Says Niloufer, who started her journey of healing others 28 years ago from Hyderabad. She shares, “I began with Pranic healing. I do not ask or encourage people to go for hurried sessions and there are no quick fixes to what has been creating blocks in one’s energy area from a really long time.” So how does it all work? She shares, “I do it as a combination of energy healing and counselling as many times the client thinks that the healer has to do all the work and they can just relax; this is not the case.

They have to be equal participants. There’s no magic pill available for the same. The change within them has to come internally. “ She uses techniques of energy flow. “If the client is near me, I use the therapy through touch but during this time of social distancing, I have been organising sessions on Zoom as I have clients across the world. It’s the mindset that needs to be changed and any change takes time. My job is to identify the source of the wound, cleanse and remove it. I do it by tuning into the energy field of the person almost the way radio waves connect on a particular frequency. That’s why I work with people for one year.”

Offering light

Healers, especially who also practise tarot card reading say that earlier the youngsters used to reach out to them with relationship problems, but now it’s more related to career and financial choices as many have them lost their jobs. Says Tarusha Saxena, an entrepreneur and tarot card reader, “They ask for guidance as tarot in itself is a tool based on intuition which shows possibilities and doesn’t offer solutions. Many, who’d consulted me before the lockdown approached me after the un-lockdown saying that the predictions offered them right guidance and light.”

Tapping on the right place

Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) is a shamanic method of healing, one of the oldest in the world, and is practised by several healers including a few qualified psychiatrists as their tool to relieve anxiety, emotional distress and body pain. It involves tapping on certain parts of the body especially the meridian points to regulate energy in a balanced way. “Before tapping, one needs to identify which part of the body is to be healed.

For example, I have a combination of migraine and sinusitis which used to really paralyse my day-to-day activities. So my healer, who is also a regression therapist, asked me to practise this. He gave a certain phrase associated with my pain as all body pains are manifestations of emotional wounds. While I tap on the points, I repeat the phrase. I have been practising it for six months and it has really helped a lot to ease my pain,” says 41-year-old Sashi Nagaraju, who works as a Chartered Account in a firm at Banjara Hills.

Fields filled with energy

Healer Manisha Udeshi has been practising holistic healing for more than ten years. She also believes in combining different techniques for better healing results. She mostly does distance healing using energy fields. She shares about her interesting method which is Akashik healing. “It’s about connecting with the universe, the deep skies. In a meditative state, we ask three life questions to the keeper of the Life Book over there. The answer flows like auto-writing,” she shares.

She begins with chakra-healing and uses other methods like Hoponopono which is a Hawaiian technique of forgiveness. She adds, “Self-love, self-acceptance and forgiveness are where all healing begins from.” Other than that she uses Theta healing through which the healer can connect with the energy of the universe connecting it with that of the soul of the person.

This is a meditative healing method to clear blocked energies. She also practises Access Bars healing which is about healing through 32 points in the body concerning sleep, relationships, beliefs, decisions etc. Adds Manisha, “We use certain words to rewire the brain as everything is energy and the right words which contain certain energy are understood by the subconscious part of the brain.”

