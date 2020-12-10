Cycling track at Necklace Road soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two cycling tracks are being developed at Necklace Road and KBR Park in the city. The track at Necklace Road, which is currently under construction, is 11 km long and about 3 foot wide and is being set up on either side of the freshly recarpeted 5.5 km long road alongside Tank Bund. The other track will be constructed at KBR Park near Corridors 23 and 26 in Jubilee Hills.

“These tracks will be exclusively for cyclists. Motorists and hawkers are barred from entry. In case there are any encroachments by hawkers, they will be immediately removed by the concerned GHMC authorities,” Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said on Tuesday. “Many cycling enthusiasts drive alongside Necklace Road everyday, and the track will function as a safety net.

Moreover, it will be fun to ride,” he added. The project at Necklace Road is nearing completion and is likely to be completed early in January, officials informed. The cycling track lies between, the newly laid footpaths and the CC Road at Necklace Road. The tracks would benefit hundreds of cyclists by keeping them away from the speeding traffic.