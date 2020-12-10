e-Mulakat a boon for prisoners

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Online video ‘mulakats’ for inmates of Bhadrachalam special sub-jail are a boon for family members of inmates. Jail officials have given an opportunity to inmates as well as their family members to talk to each other through video calls for eight minutes at a time. They can talk multiple times after getting permission from authorities. The inmate’s family members should register on the ‘eprisoner’ website and enter Aadhaar number and other details of the inmate they are going to speak to.

K Ravikumar, a family member of a prisoner, said, “It is a wonderful initiative as we are able to speak with our relative from our homes without having to go to the sub-jail and wait for a long time.” NRIs staying within India can also use the facility.

According to sub-jail superintendent K Aanand Rao, online video mulakats are getting good responses and also improving behaviour of prisoners. He said the initiative was introduced on November 28 and until now about 40 prisoners had got an opportunity to use it.