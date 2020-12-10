How India stayed connected, informed and entertained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year 2020 was a unique year for everyone, which means conversation on Twitter was unique too. As the world grappled with a global pandemic, Indians took to Twitter to stay informed, connected and entertained while talking about their passions, re-discovering interests and having diverse conversations.

#Covid19 dominated this year with people on Twitter seeking reliable information, connecting with experts and following what was happening in real-time. The conversations on the service revolved around multiple coronavirus-related topics, including the need to #WearAMask. This year also brought a sense of gratitude for our frontline workers. Tweets expressing being grateful or thankful increased by 20% globally, with a particular recognition of doctors (+135%) and teachers (+30%).

Beyond #Covid19, fans paid tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and his career, and denounced the alleged rape of a young Dalit woman in #Hathras. People talked about movements taking place across the country, lending their voices to #StudentLivesMatter, #ShaheenBagh and #FarmersProtest, making those the most-Tweeted about people’s movements this year.

In a time where everyone sought to be entertained on the internet, Twitter was the go-to destination for sports chatter with #IPL2020, #WhistlePodu and #TeamIndia becoming the most-Tweeted hashtags in sports. Movies and TV were no less. Globally, there were more than 7,000 Tweets per minute about TV and movies this year. In India, Hindi film #DilBechara, Tamil film #SooraraiPottru and Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru were the most Tweeted about films to release this year, and people took a minute to laugh at the relatability of #Binod, making it the most Tweeted meme.

People connected virtually and yet, more intimately. From re-discovering interests such as #Photography, #Yoga and #Poetry, to throwing back to a different time and getting nostalgic with conversations about #Ramayan, #Pokiri and #Mahabaharat, audiences took to the service giving rise to diverse conversations from the tedious to the unexpected.

Talking about how Indians especially ones in Hyderabad used Twitter this year, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India said, “Being the year it has been, conversation on Twitter in 2020 was unique. From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year. In 2021, while the nation bounces back, we hope to continue giving everyone a voice and provide a service to stay virtually engaged with what’s happening in the country and the world.”