Meet your youngest corporator

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sudden limelight might be a bit disconcerting for 22-year-old Rachna Shree G, but she was confident about victory. She is the youngest corporator in Hyderabad, having won from Kavadiguda division with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. The Kavadiguda seat was reserved for a woman candidate from the SC category.

Fulfilling a dream

This computer science student from Haidavi College in Barkatpura is waiting for her final year results. Was it difficult for her to balance studies and campaigning for the polls?

“No, I was prepared for the challenge. I undertook padayatras in all areas of my division and the neighbourhood. I listened to people’s grievances and promised to redress them all. The primary reason for my entry into politics is the fulfillment of my parents’ dream, especially my father’s. My father has been involved with the BJP for the past 42 years. He wanted to see me become a leader and serve the people. And so here I am. I am going to be available for my people round the clock,” says an animated Rachna. Accessibility to people is something the TRS ignored, feels this new entrant in the political arena.

Association with RSS, BJP

Rachna’s father, Venkatesh, owns a tent house business. He has supplied materials to build platforms for several political party campaigns and protests held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park. He was an RSS member from 1978 to 2004. After that, he has been working to strengthen the lotus party’s roots on the ground.

“I have the blessings of our leaders G Kishan Reddy and Dr K Laxman. Since the Kavadiguda seat was reserved for a woman from our community, we decided to field my daughter as a candidate. Though the direct preparation for the polls began a month before they commenced, I have been working to garner support for her. We carried out many social activities during the Covid-19 lockdown,” says Venkatesh.

Commenting on the contentious issue of changing the city’s name to Bhagyanagar, he shares:“Yes, changing the name of the city is one of the promises made by our party. It’s the city’s old name and Muslim rulers changed it. Many cities like Bombay, Calcutta and Madras were renamed. Why not Hyderabad?” Saying that there must be more women in politics, the BJP worker said: “Women are now a part of every field. Our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee batted for women reservation. As many as 28 women from BJP won in the GHMC polls.”

Inspired by Sushma Swaraj

When asked about the issues she would like to take up immediately, Rachna said: “During my padayatras, I received complaints about the quality of roads, drainage system and water supply. I will address these issues at the earliest. For women’s safety, I will arrange for better lighting in public spaces, and install CCTV cameras. Another issue close to my heart is renovating the Ambedkar Bhavan in our division. It was locked for the last two years.

I will convert it into a place in which marriages and other public functions can take place. Dr BR Ambedkar fought for my community, and I want to keep his legacy alive.” This young corporator wants to follow in the footsteps of the late Sushma Swaraj, who was a Union minister. “I admired the way she used to respond to people and solve their problems. She was truly a people’s leader. I hope that I can reach her level of efficiency and serve the people.”

— Kakoli Mukherjee