Music to the ears  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  When the nation came to a standstill, so did the music industry. The arts, culture and entertainment industry has been significantly hit with the raging pandemic. Even as many artistes have been innovating and experimenting during this period, the lasting damage on the industry has taken a toll on many.  

With the gradual reopening of venues, safety is still a primary concern. But days of large social gatherings are a thing of the past. Which is why CharSur Arts Foundation, a non-profit charitable trust created to support Carnatic music, is joining hands with In.Live, a US-based online live streaming, to host the Carnatic Music Festival.

With the theme ‘Shakti - the primordial force’, the concert will attempt to recreate the buzz of a physical festival.  To be held between December 15 and 30, the concert will be available for live streaming from home.

The session which will go on for two weeks will combine the colour and charm of traditional Carnatic music and will safely bring this experience to the people of India and the United States of America. The festival will begin on December 15 with two concerts scheduled for vodcasts per day-- at 4 pm and 6:15 pm (IST).

The live streamed festival will bring together 30 internationally-acclaimed artistes, like Sikkil C Gurucharan, Jayanti Kumaresh, Gayathri Venkataraghavan, K Bharath Sundar, Kunnakudi Balamuralikrishna, among others. For more details and tickets, log on to charsur.in.live

