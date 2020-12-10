STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Questioning is a tool to eradicate corruption’   

On the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day, a programme called ‘Walk Against Corruption’ was organised by Youth for Anti-Corruption.

Published: 10th December 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  On the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day, a programme called ‘Walk Against Corruption’ was organised by Youth for Anti-Corruption.  Former chief commissioner of the Right to Information Act, Varre Venkateshwarlu, flagged off the event.

Dr Venkateshwarlu said that the country will develop only when the youth step forward and question the eradication of corruption.  “It is a great thing that today’s youth are coming forward and making a peaceful movement for the eradication of corruption.  

Over the past few years, Youth for Anti-Corruption has been mobilising the youth by making innovative programmes for change in society and eradication of corruption. They want to make sure that the real beneficiaries are the people by making them aware of the government schemes. Everyone should strive for better change in the society and support such young organisations,” he added. 

Dr T Varun Raju, who was a guest at the event, said that the idea of eradicating corruption should be practised from students stage and parents should take up that responsibility. “Government officials and leaders need to explain that they are public servants. 

Biographies of honest leaders should be read by students so that they are encouraged to walk in the right path, he added. Rajendra Palnati, founder of Youth for Anti-Corruption, said, “We have been carrying out a number of anti-corruption campaigns for the last ten years, explaining to the youth the solutions of the problems we are seeing in our society.  

Everyone wants us to work tirelessly to clean up corruption.” In 2008, Rajendra moved to Hyderabad to prepare for civil services and in 2010, he formed Youth for Anti-Corruption as he always wanted to eradicate corruption. It has over 45,000 volunteers working across 35 districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

