Traffic police facilitate transport of live organ

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad traffic police helped in facilitating a green channel for the transport of a live lung between two hospitals located in Lakdikapul and Begumpet on Wednesday. The green channel was created between the peak hours of 9.35 am and 9.40 am, enabling the lung to be transported 5.6 km in 5 minutes from Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdikap u l and KIMS Hospital on Ministers Road in Begumpet.

This is not the first time that such a green channel has been created by traffic police in a city like Hyderabad which has intensive traffic movement. As per officials, they have facilitated 20 such organ transports in the year 2020, saving one life at a time. These green channels are not just between hospitals in the city, but also between other States.