STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC not streetwise as rain-damaged roads still the same

Not even 20 per cent works in the first phase are complete as the cash-strapped GHMC hopes that the Centre’s National Disaster Response Fund will bail it out

Published: 11th December 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

A road dotted with several large potholes near Kukatpally in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

A road dotted with several large potholes near Kukatpally in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  More than 80 per cent GHMC road stretches, other than CRMP roads, that were damaged by heavy rains during October this year, are still in the same state, with their repairs going on at snail’s pace due to a severe financial crunch. GHMC is waiting for funds from either the State government or from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund to take up the pending works.  

Meanwhile, citizens continue to face hardships due to the bad state of GHMC roads in city limits, excluding 709 km of Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) roads maintained by private agencies. The State government had assured to complete the works during November itself. Of the proposed works pegged at `522 crore, repairs of concrete cement (CC) and bitumen (BT) roads costing `256 crore were sanctioned in the first phase and the remaining works costing `266 crore, proposed in the second phase, are yet to be grounded as tenders have not been floated till date. 

Even works which are proposed in the first phase are progressing slowly aand not even 20 per cent of them have been completed till date. Under CC roads, 760 stretches have been identified covering 272.98 km at an estimated cost of `204.72 crore. Of them, only one stretch of a mere 180 metres was completed.

About 97 works covering 29 km are under progress. Due to restrictions brought about by the GHMC polls, works on 155 stretches covering 43 km have been delayed. Tenders have been finalised but works have not been grounded till date. Tenders have been floated for about 507 stretches covering 199 km, but will take time to finalise. 

Under BT roads, nearly 319 stretches have been identified for restoration in the first phase, covering 99 km. Only one stretch of 500 metres has been finished. About 33 works covering 19.45 km are under progress, and another 73 works are yet to grounded though tenders got finalised. Tenders have to be floated for 210 stretches more, covering 51 km.Sources said the cash strapped civic body is hoping for funds from the Central Government under NDRF funds to take up the works, else the State government would sanction them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp