GHMC not streetwise as rain-damaged roads still the same

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 80 per cent GHMC road stretches, other than CRMP roads, that were damaged by heavy rains during October this year, are still in the same state, with their repairs going on at snail’s pace due to a severe financial crunch. GHMC is waiting for funds from either the State government or from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund to take up the pending works.

Meanwhile, citizens continue to face hardships due to the bad state of GHMC roads in city limits, excluding 709 km of Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) roads maintained by private agencies. The State government had assured to complete the works during November itself. Of the proposed works pegged at `522 crore, repairs of concrete cement (CC) and bitumen (BT) roads costing `256 crore were sanctioned in the first phase and the remaining works costing `266 crore, proposed in the second phase, are yet to be grounded as tenders have not been floated till date.

Even works which are proposed in the first phase are progressing slowly aand not even 20 per cent of them have been completed till date. Under CC roads, 760 stretches have been identified covering 272.98 km at an estimated cost of `204.72 crore. Of them, only one stretch of a mere 180 metres was completed.

About 97 works covering 29 km are under progress. Due to restrictions brought about by the GHMC polls, works on 155 stretches covering 43 km have been delayed. Tenders have been finalised but works have not been grounded till date. Tenders have been floated for about 507 stretches covering 199 km, but will take time to finalise.

Under BT roads, nearly 319 stretches have been identified for restoration in the first phase, covering 99 km. Only one stretch of 500 metres has been finished. About 33 works covering 19.45 km are under progress, and another 73 works are yet to grounded though tenders got finalised. Tenders have to be floated for 210 stretches more, covering 51 km.Sources said the cash strapped civic body is hoping for funds from the Central Government under NDRF funds to take up the works, else the State government would sanction them.