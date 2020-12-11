STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kishan Reddy flags off centre for skilling injured CRPF jawans

The facility was built by the CRPF at its group centre in Hakimpet.

Published: 11th December 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kishan Reddy hands over a memento to a Divyang Warrior at NCDE in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Centre for Divyang Empowerment (NCDE), a first-of-its-kind facility in the country for skilling, re-skilling and rehabilitation of Divyang Warriors (CRPF personnel who have sustained grievous injuries in the line of duty) was launched by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday.  

The facility was built by the CRPF at its group centre in Hakimpet. A total of 24 Divyang Warriors from across the country reported at NCDE for the first batch of training.“The centre will definitely enrich the Divyangs’ confidence and self-esteem, so that they become an asset for CRPF and the nation.

It will create awareness and bring positive transformation in the general mindset of society. It will also aim to take into its fold Divyangs from other forces and wards of CRPF soldiers,” he said. He added that the centre would be developed as a “centre of excellence” in the field of para-sports.

