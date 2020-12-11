STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Modern day Robin Hood burgled houses, gave away cash to poor

Police who have recovered stolen property worth `52 lakh from Ali Khan, found that after every offence, he would leave the city for a vacation.

Published: 11th December 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Burglar Mir Kazam Ali Khan, who was recently arrested by the Cyberabad police, for robbing 16 houses between August and November this year, would certainly qualify as a modern day Robin Hood. Kazam Ali distributed almost all of the stolen wealth among the poor. He never splurged on his wife or daughter or his siblings. Following his last robbery in Chevella where he looted more than 20 tolas of gold, he disposed the jewellery. Of this, he spent `1 lakh on himself and distributed `6 lakh in cash among the poor in different areas of Mumbai.

Police who have recovered stolen property worth `52 lakh from Ali Khan, found that after every offence, he would leave the city for a vacation. He would usually travel to Kolkata and Mumbai by road to evade police and fly to other cities from there. Inquiries also revealed that he was in Gulbarga district on Diwali, where he had spent around `1 lakh on crackers and burst them all alone. 

After his arrest on Tuesday, police recovered a WiFi modem from him. Ali Khan had unique ways of dodging the police, without leaving any trail. “ For every offence, he used a new SIM card. With that, he would activate WhatsApp and discard the SIM card. Using the WiFi, he would use WhatsApp to contact his family members,” investigating officials found. In the past Ali Khan was involved in 70 burglary cases and was detained under PD Act thrice.

After coming out of prison in February, he lay low till August. 
Ali Khan who would travel on bikes to reach target locations, and used fake number plates on his bikes. He would search Olx platform for bikes on sale and use those numbers on the bikes he used in the offences, the police found.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robin Hood
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp