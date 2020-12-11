Modern day Robin Hood burgled houses, gave away cash to poor

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Burglar Mir Kazam Ali Khan, who was recently arrested by the Cyberabad police, for robbing 16 houses between August and November this year, would certainly qualify as a modern day Robin Hood. Kazam Ali distributed almost all of the stolen wealth among the poor. He never splurged on his wife or daughter or his siblings. Following his last robbery in Chevella where he looted more than 20 tolas of gold, he disposed the jewellery. Of this, he spent `1 lakh on himself and distributed `6 lakh in cash among the poor in different areas of Mumbai.

Police who have recovered stolen property worth `52 lakh from Ali Khan, found that after every offence, he would leave the city for a vacation. He would usually travel to Kolkata and Mumbai by road to evade police and fly to other cities from there. Inquiries also revealed that he was in Gulbarga district on Diwali, where he had spent around `1 lakh on crackers and burst them all alone.

After his arrest on Tuesday, police recovered a WiFi modem from him. Ali Khan had unique ways of dodging the police, without leaving any trail. “ For every offence, he used a new SIM card. With that, he would activate WhatsApp and discard the SIM card. Using the WiFi, he would use WhatsApp to contact his family members,” investigating officials found. In the past Ali Khan was involved in 70 burglary cases and was detained under PD Act thrice.

After coming out of prison in February, he lay low till August.

Ali Khan who would travel on bikes to reach target locations, and used fake number plates on his bikes. He would search Olx platform for bikes on sale and use those numbers on the bikes he used in the offences, the police found.

