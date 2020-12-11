Scolded over gaming, teen kills himself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over being admonished by his parents over playing games for long durations on his mobile phone, a teenager died by suicide in Vikarabad district late on Wednesday.Uppari Mukthananda, 16, was found hanging at his home, the police said. A case has been registered at Kulkacherla police station.

The police said Mukthananda was studying in Class X. His parents had purchased a new mobile phone for him so that he could attend online classes. For the past few weeks, he was spending an increasing amount of time playing games on the phone.

On noticing this, his parents reprimanded him and had asked him to spend more time on studies. Upset with this, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan. The police is investigating the incident.In another similar incident in October 2020, a teenager died by suicide after her mother scolded her for using mobile phone for long durations at Jawahar Nagar in the city. In this case too, the girl’s parents had purchased a new mobile phone for her so that she could attend online classes.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)