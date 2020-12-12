STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB seizes Rs 10.7 lakh from HMDA man

Based on specific inputs on allegations against the official identified as I Prakash, surprise checks were conducted.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:42 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths conducted surprise checks on the office of a Deputy Conservator of Forests deputed with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), located at Nanakramguda and seized Rs 10.70 lakh unaccounted cash. Further searches are being carried out at his residence in Dulapally. 

Based on specific inputs on allegations against the official identified as I Prakash, surprise checks were conducted. The unaccounted cash was seized from an almirah in his chamber. But he denied any knowledge of the cash and claimed that it was kept in his chamber by some other people.

However, analysis of the footage from the CCTV located in front of his chamber, revealed that nobody had entered Prakash’s chamber in his absence. As he could not provide any details about the cash, Prakash was apprehended. The searches which started on Friday afternoon continued till late into the night. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp