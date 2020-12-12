STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Dubbing artistes are special’: Srivalli

Nandi awardee Chivukula Srivalli has dubbed for over 150 movies and TV serials in her dubbing career spanning 19 years

Published: 12th December 2020 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Little do people know that in the Telugu version of the acclaimed Soorarai Pottru titled Aakasam Nee Haddu Raa,  Chivukula Srivalli, a well-known Telugu dubbing artiste lends her voice to actress Urvashi, who plays the role of Suriya’s mother’s (Pechi) character. Srivalli, 39, ecstatic with the film’s runaway success says she “did not expect it come become such a hit” as it was an OTT release.

However, she is grateful for the opportunity and says, “It has opened up doors for more exciting work coming my way.” Her next works are Love Story directed by Shekhar Kammula where she dubs for actress Devayani and for Shefali Shah in Emmy winning Netflix series Delhi Crime’s Telugu version. 

A mother to twin boys, she adds, “I don’t get attached to the roles, but I am mentally and emotionally attached to DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime...just unable to forget her.”  After being a dubbing artiste for 19 years, she still fondly recalls the first time she went behind the mic. “I dubbed for a Telugu serial in 2001 and my first dubbing in a movie was for Pellam Oorelithe in 2003,” she recalls. 

She recounts her experience. She says, “Though I was already a theatre artiste and dubbing for TV serials, I was excited to dub for a movie.” She adds, “After the voice test, they found my voice and diction suitable and said it would suit female characters of all age groups, and since then, there has been no looking back.” She has dubbed for over 150 movies and TV series. She has been the Telugu voice of many actresses including Sujatha, KR Vijaya, Bhanupriya, Hema Malini, Suhasini Maniratnam, Saranya Ponvannan, among others. However, her dream is to dub for Radhika Sarathkumar.

“I would love to give my voice to her. She is my super star... I feel my voice will suit her well,” she adds. Srivalli who is a post-graduate in Theatre Arts from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad also has a Nandi award for acting. She got the award for the best supporting actress in 2003 for Yevarigola Vaaride TV serial on MAA TV.

Though acknowledging that the dubbing field is quite competitive, she says, “There is a lot of work for everyone with the emergence of OTT platforms and web series.” What qualities does one need to be a good dubbing artiste? She replies, “Voice clarity, catching the expression, and command on language.” Laughing, she adds, “everyone cannot be a dubbing artiste, we are special.”

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp