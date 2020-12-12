STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hot pizzas on a cool night

ZING – SkyBar + Lounge at The Hyatt Place has introduced a new wood fired pizza menu with interesting tweaks to the pizza sauce, and a tantalising range of toppings.

Published: 12th December 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The weather is much cooler in the evenings these days. The winter nights are clear and it’s the perfect season to put on chic winter jackets and settle at our rooftop table, to enjoy hot pizzas fresh out of a wood fired oven. 

ZING – SkyBar + Lounge at The Hyatt Place has introduced a new wood fired pizza menu with interesting tweaks to the pizza sauce, and a tantalising range of toppings. We choose a table close to the hot oven, not just for the warmth, but also for the comforting crackling sound of the wood as it fires up. We tried the Pollo Piccante, Lamb kheema calzone and a Quattro Stagioni vegetarian pizza.

The piccante (in Italian it means spicy or hot) sauce on the hand-stretched chicken pizza gave it a spicy, sweet and vinegary flavour. The smoked chicken, onion, peppers, the piccante sauce and gooey mozzarella, gave this crusty pizza a strong, pleasant, and somewhat spicy (not overpowering) flavour.

As the chef cut the calzone into portions, the lovely aroma of the stuffing of minced lamb wafted in the air. The meaty infusion oozing on to the plate was and an Indian-ised version, mildly spiced with two-three basic ground spices cooked in a tomato sauce and topped with cheese.

The delicately spiced stuffed bread was made extra delicious with the smoky flavour from the earthen cooking and each bite was a gastronomical delight. The Stagioni pizza had a familiar tomato sauce base with toppings of mushrooms, artichoke, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes and onions. The thin and crispy base and the simple sauce brought out the vibrant flavours of the slightly charred veggies.

On the recommendation of head chef Gaurav Ramakrishnan, we sampled some of the other dishes of Zing, namely, Schezwan idli roast, Guntur fry chicken and fish and chips. Albeit reluctantly we had a piece of idli, but the taste was a revelation in itself. 

Right from the first bite, we got the roasted, deep nutty background note of ghee, which we loved, and the Schezwan spices was like a Chinese-type podi and was comforting and familiar. This is a must-have dish here. The creamy sorbet with raisins was a sweet end to our hot meal.

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna@newindianexpress.com   @tamannamehdi

