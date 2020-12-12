Hunting for the right employee  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : With the pandemic disrupting the job market and more and more people taking to the internet to find jobs, organizations are now required to have a more digital approach towards recruiting. 64% of employers said that safety was the primary driver for hiring virtually this year. Indeed’s VHE is a virtual hiring solution aimed at bringing ease and seamlessness to a complex traditional hiring process, helping all people to now find opportunities in a safe and efficient way.

Indeed, a popular job site, gathered top recruiters across India at its virtual event to launch its latest tech innovation, Virtual Hiring Events (VHE) – a simple and efficient solution to help recruiters across the country hire in this new virtual world of work as they spoke with nearly 500 employers across 16 sectors and 12 cities, where 47% hired only virtually and nearly one in three used a combination of virtual and face-to-face hiring methods this year With this initiative, employers across India can easily, and cost-effectively, create and promote their own company-sponsored virtual hiring event(s) where they can host open interviews, from a safe distance, and hire for a set of roles they need to fill.

With India being the world’s second-largest workforce, it can be a challenge to find the right hire, especially in the middle of a pandemic. “Employers have to reimagine their recruitment strategies to find great talent and create opportunities for growth. Indeed is constantly innovating to find new ways to improve, adapt and simplify the hiring process and VHE is a step in that direction,” said Sashi Kumar, the managing director.

The study further shows that sectors such as BPO/iTes (95%), media & entertainment (90%) and telecom (87%) are embracing new-age technologies and hiring mostly through virtual means while sectors dependent upon physical labour such as construction & real estate (98%), manufacturing (97%), agriculture (95%) and retail (93%) prefer face to face hiring methods only.

Employers from the financial services (91%), marketing & advertising (89%) and healthcare & pharma (87%) prefer a more hybrid approach towards hiring. Regardless, putting a face to a name seems important as virtual interviews/video conferencing (29%) emerged as the most favoured virtual hiring method by employers.