Hyderabad doctors give Covid patient second chance at life

The only option was to undergo a transplant. But the chances of recovery narrowed as the patient had an infection in the blood stream, making his transfer to Hyderabad a challenge. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) successfully performed a highly challenging double-lung transplant on a young Covid-19 patient from Haryana.The 34-year-old had tested positive for the disease in October and underwent the complex surgery being bridged to transplant with the extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for 53 days. 

According to the hospital’s officials, he was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi, where despite treatment his condition worsened. He was put on ventilator and later on ECMO support. Investigations showed that his lungs had suffered severe damage and had become fibrosed. The only option was to undergo a transplant. But the chances of recovery narrowed as the patient had an infection in the blood stream, making his transfer to Hyderabad a challenge. 

“We eventually shifted him and controlled the infection. While this procedure of bridging to lung transplant with ECMO is routinely performed across the globe, in India infections pose a challenge. Many end up succumbing to infections while waiting for the transplant. In this case, the challenge was to first treat the infection and then ensure that the patient remains infection-free while he waits for the organ. The team had to maintain optimal functions of other organs,” heart and lung transplant surgeon Dr Sandeep Attawar said.

