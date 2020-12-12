Hyderabad man now World Quizzing Champion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ravikant Avva of Hyderabad has been crowned the winner of World Quizzing Championship-2020, an intense two-hour test of general knowledge and current affairs with 240 questions across eight categories, including sciences, history, sports, art and culture.

This year, 668 quizzers from across the world competed in the championship. Ravikanth, scoring 159 points, is the second Indian citizen to have won the championship.

Ravikant is the eldest son of Durga Sharma and APVN Sarma, who is a retired IAS officer currently serving as an Advisor to the Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Ravikant is an alumnus of Hyderabad Public School, IIT Chennai, IIM Ahmedabad and Columbia University.