Major fire at chemical factory in Hyderabad, several injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as eight workers have been injured in a fire accident that took place in the Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd, a chemical factory, at IDA Bollaram on Saturday afternoon. Three of them were said to be in critical condition. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Panic prevailed after the blast sound was heard for at least two kilometers and heavy smoke soon billowed from the industry.

According to the police, a major fire broke out in the factory at around 1.00 pm. After hearing a blast sound, the local police rushed to the spot and informed the fire officials. Four fire tenders from the fire department and two other vehicles from neighbouring chemical factories have been pressed to douse off the flames.

Assistant District Fire Officer KV Satish Kumar said that the firefighting operations are underway. People living in and arounf the factory have been move to a safer place by the police.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that a few workers were trapped inside the factory. As most of the workers escaped, it is still unclear whether anybody is stuck inside or not. The officials maintained that they would get clarity after removing the debris.

The chemical factory has permission for 150 workers only. It was estimated and that around 50 to 100 people were inside the factory when the incident had occurred.

In the police complaint, 38-year-old Mudiraj Venkatesh said, "While attending his duty at Block-I A near reactor No 104, all of the sudden flames came in 1-A Block reactor, and blown off. His leg was fractured in the mishap."

When contacted, the Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Sangareddy, M Praveen Kumar, said that they will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and would take necessary action if the factory failed to followe the required safety norms.

Meanwhile, the Bollaram police registered a case under Section 338 (ccausing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of Indian Penal Code.