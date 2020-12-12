New plant at Pashamylaram to treat industrial effluents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The foundation stone for a Zero Liquid Discharge Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) was laid in Pashamylaram on Friday. The plant is being established to treat industrial waste water. The foundation stone was laid by TSIIC managing director V Narasimha Reddy, in the presence of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) MD Goutham Reddy, among others.

REEL has entered into a joint partnership agreement with pharma companies at IDA Pashamylaram to treat the waste water generated by industries in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Reddy said the demand for a secondary effluent treatment plant in Pashamylaram arose as the previously established plant in Patancheru was not able to meet the rising industrial needs. As a soultion to this concern, the TSIIC decided to establish the CETP. The project will be operational in the next eight months, officials said.