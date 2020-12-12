Opting for hunger solutions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : East-West Seed, FICCI, and the Embassy of The Netherlands in India jointly organised a webinar titled ‘How to lift India’s smallholder farmers out of poverty’ with three distinguished world food laureates and giants of agriculture, nutrition, and innovation -- Dr Simon Groot, Dr Rattan Lal, and Dr Surinder Vasal.

The webinar’s premise was aimed at spotlighting each of the World Food Prize laureates’ exceptional lifetime contributions to agriculture that helped alleviate smallholder farmers’ lives while improving the food and nutritional security of millions worldwide.

Ambassador of the Netherlands to India Marten van den Berg said, “The Netherlands aims to be a partner to lift smallholders in India and worldwide out of poverty and contribute to zero hunger. For example, together with the Government of India, the Netherlands supports the training of farmers in Centers of Excellence.”