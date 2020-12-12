STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pieces with a purpose

Political strategies and war preparations have for long fascinated people, right from Indian epics to fantasy stories like Game of Thrones and  Baahubali.

Published: 12th December 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Political strategies and war preparations have for long fascinated people, right from Indian epics to fantasy stories like Game of Thrones and  Baahubali. While kings and kingdoms are a thing of past, you can still take your mind back in time and extend your territory in this new board game called Bharata 600 BC.

The game, which has been recently launched in the market by city-based firm Go India Games, has been designed by visual artist Pallavi Nopany. It’s a card game that is all about strategy, and also imparts information about ancient India.

Set in 600 BC, the game is inspired from then real map of the region. This was the end of the Vedic period that saw the rise of 16 Mahajanapa-das (Great Kingdoms). It can be played by 2-4 players, and each player assumes the role of a ruler of one kingdom, trying to make it the most predominant power in the ancient subcontinent. It can be won through warfare, resource management, or diplomacy, with players choosing their style of play.

Pallavi, who managed the art direction for the project, says it involved a huge research on her part too. “Since it’s set in 600BC, there was no such country called India, and there was no concept of paper, so there are hardly any actual documents to show what it looked like then. So we took a lot of reference from books and paintings to make it seem as close as possible to what Indian territory looked like at that time,” says Nopany. She adds that she took a lot of inspiration for the architecture and mood of the era from Indian epics like the Mahabharata.

Nopany and her team worked on this project for six months. While the game encompasses influences from all over the region, Nopany says they also tried to go local by supporting local businesses and art forms. For example, the wood components used in the game have been made in Channapatna. “We have tried to stick to the philosophy of ‘made in India’. Every wood component is handmade by local artisans, using a wood carving and lacquering technique from the 18th century.

The carved wood pieces are then dyed with natural colours extracted from vegetables,” explains Nopany, who runs a visual art studio in the city. The game is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, and goindiagames.com. Pallavi adds that designs play an important role in games like these since the same involves the mind. “As the game proceeds, the strategies get intense. So we have used softer colours,” says Nopany.  

— Monika Monalisa

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp