Scooterist crashes into Metro railing, killed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youth named Saigirish Gupta died in an accident near Ameerpet Metro Station in the wee hours of Friday. The incident happened when the scooter he was riding crashed into the Metro railing. Due to the impact, Gupta was flung from the vehicle and his body hit the grill.

In the process, his head got stuck in the gap between the railing bars and he died on the spot. His friend Machha Ravi Teja sustained injuries. Police suspect that Saigirish dozed off while riding, resulting in the accident. Punjagutta police say Saigirish and Ravi Teja were on their way to their rented room at KPHB Colony. On Thursday night, they slept at a friend’s place and started for home on Friday morning.

When they reached the Ameerpet Metro Station, Saigirish lost control of the scooter. The vehicle swerved to the left and crashed into the Metro railing.Police said that Saigirish could have survived had he worn a helmet. “His head got stuck in the railings, due to which he suffered severe injury to the head and died on the spot,” said BV Kaushik, Punjagutta SI.