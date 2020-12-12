SHE Teams crack the whip on eve-teasers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In September this year, 26-year-old Ashi’s (name changed) nightmare came alive when she was physically assaulted by a few motorists while returning home in Uppal. After her complaint, Rachakonda police swiftly responded and with the help of CCTV footage, nabbed the accused.

Cracking a whip on similar miscreants, Rachakonda SHE teams had apprehended 77 eve-teasers and stopped seven child marriages in just the last three months, revealed recently-released data. Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, on Friday appreciated the good work done by the Rachakonda SHE teams and appealed to the women to approach SHE teams to curb eve-teasing and sexual assaults.

Stating that the pandemic seems to have increased the child marriage rate in the Sate, Shaik Salima additional DCP and head of Rachakonda SHE team, said, “Many parents, especially those belonging to the weaker economic sections, have lost their jobs. This has come at a time when government schools, on whom children are dependent for mid-day meals, are shut, forcing the families to either marry off their minor daughter and push their son into labour.”

Salima added that SHE teams now need to be extra vigilant as, due to the lockdown restrictions, many families are getting away with marrying off their children in secrecy. “It is now more difficult to get information about these child marriages, but our eyes and ears are always open,” she said.

Rachakonda SHE Teams, along with social welfare groups, have taken up several awareness campaigns against child marriage. This has helped them rescue 89 girls from child marriage, revealed the data. Stating that eve-teasers continue to taunt women on the streets, the SHE Teams head said that many of these eve-teasers prey on women in public places, like Metros stations and temples.

“Now that these public spaces have been reopened after the lockdown, these miscreants have returned,” she added. In the last three months, Rachakonda police caught 55 adult and 19 minor eve-teasers. The apprehended eve-teasers were made to go through counselling sessions. SHE teams also took up multiple Decoy Operations in the last three months to nab eve-teasers in areas such as Choutuppal, Bhongiri and Kushaiguda.

