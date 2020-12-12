University of Hyderabad shines in RUR rankings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked number one in India in the Humanities stream by the Moscow-based Round University Ranking (RUR). The varsity has also been ranked 276 among 1,100 universities from 85 countries.

The ranking is based on 20 indicators - Teaching, Research, International Diversity, and Financial Sustainability, UoH said in a press release on Friday.

All data for RUR is provided annually by Clarivate Analytics through its Global Institutional Profiles Project. This is an annual data collection survey that unifies three different data sources - statistical data submitted by universities, bibliometric data, and academic reputation data.

Professor Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, said, “It’s gratifying to see the university among the top 53 institutions in terms of its teaching. Besides being number one in the country and 276 globally, our School of Humanities faculty has been producing excellent research.”