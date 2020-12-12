STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad shines in RUR rankings

All data for RUR is provided annually by Clarivate Analytics through its Global Institutional Profiles Project.

Published: 12th December 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked number one in India in the Humanities stream by the Moscow-based Round University Ranking (RUR). The varsity has also been ranked 276 among 1,100 universities from 85 countries. 

The ranking is based on 20 indicators - Teaching, Research, International Diversity, and Financial Sustainability, UoH said in a press release on Friday. 

All data for RUR is provided annually by Clarivate Analytics through its Global Institutional Profiles Project. This is an annual data collection survey that unifies three different data sources - statistical data submitted by universities, bibliometric data, and academic reputation data. 

Professor Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, said, “It’s gratifying to see the university among the top 53 institutions in terms of its teaching. Besides being number one in the country and 276 globally, our School of Humanities faculty has been producing excellent research.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Hyderabad RUR
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp