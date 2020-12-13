65-year-old killed with boulder at graveyard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 65-year-old man Manjala Ramulu was found murdered at Miyapur under Cyberabad Commissionerate on Saturday. The police said an unidentified person had attacked him with a boulder and killed him. According to the police, Ramulu was working as a labourer and had been residing with his daughter Mangamma’s family at Hafeezpet in Miyapur. On Friday evening, Ramulu returned home from work, quarrelled with his wife over a petty issue and and left the house.

Whenever he quarrelled with his wife, Ramulu would sleep in a nearby burial ground, and did the same on Friday night. On Saturday morning, when Mangamma went to the burial ground to wake him up, she found him lying in a pool of blood. The police rushed to the spot and found that Ramulu had died due to a head injury. Miyapur police registered a murder case and started investigation.