HMDA official’s bribery case: ACB intensifies probe 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested I Prakash, a Deputy Conservator of Forests deputed with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), for possessing unaccounted cash over Rs 10 lakh, the agency has intensified the probe against the accused officer and commenced it by verifying his fingerprints, on Saturday.

Hours after the ACB officials seized the unaccounted cash of around `10.70 lakh, after conducting surprise checks at the office of Prakash, located at Nanakramguda, the accused officer had denied the ownership of the money claiming that it does not belong to him. To find out if some miscreants placed the cash inside the office, the investigating officers had also collected samples from the scene.

According to sources, the accused officer might have accepted the bribe for doing official favours and then kept the cash in his almirah. “Though we seized the cash from his [Prakash’s] office, we have to subject it to proper analysis, as the accused officer has denied ownership of the cash. Following this, we continued the raids on Saturday too, during which we seized documents related to his immovable and movable properties,” sources from ACB told Express.