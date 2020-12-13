Leopard rumour in Gachibowli, camera trap images of forest department show something else

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rumours spread thick and fast of a leopard moving in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad since Saturday evening. However, on Sunday when the images caught by camera traps laid by the forest department were examined, they showed the presence of just stray dogs and monkeys.

The forest department will continue to monitor the location for few more days.

Speaking to Express, Chilkur Forest Range Officer, G Prathima said that on Saturday afternoon that the forest department received a complaint from the Roda Mistry College of Social Work -- that one of their security guards saw a leopard in the college's vicinity.

Following the complaint, the forest staff reached the spot immediately and examined the area but could not find any pug marks of a leopard or any signs of the presence of a big cat.

Prathima said, "We could not talk directly with the security guard who had claimed to have seen a leopard. We spoke with a few other people working there and examined the location. The terrain behind the college is hilly with good vegetation growth and has presence of peacocks, monkeys and small animals. It was a habitat where a big cat can easily hide. We informed the same to our senior officials and they directed us to lay a few camera traps."

The same evening they laid camera traps and went through the images on Sunday morning. "We could see images of only monkeys and stray dogs. One of the stray dogs caught in the camera is quite big than an average stray dog, which could have been mistaken for a big cat," Prathima said.

Prathima added, "We do not want to take any chances and will physically as well as through camera traps, continue to monitor the location for four more days."

Last year a security guard claimed to have seen a leopard in the University of Hyderabad campus, located in Gachibowli. However, no proof was found of the presence of the wild animal there.