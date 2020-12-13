STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, prefabricated Basti Dawakhanas to dot Hyderabad

The structures, each costing `8-10 lakh, can be quickly assembled

Published: 13th December 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

​ A prefabricated Basti Dawakhana (Health clinic) set up in Hyderabad.

​ A prefabricated Basti Dawakhana (Health clinic) set up in Hyderabad.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Faced with resistance from local residents and slum dwellers in some localities against letting community halls for establishing Basti Dawakhanas (health clinics) in their localities, GHMC has decided to set up prefabricated clinics.

A few such prefabricated clinics have been established at Prashashan Nagar and Gokul flats in Serilingampally, and were opened to patients a few days ago. Clinics at Shastripuram and other localities are getting ready and would be opened soon.

GHMC officials told Express that the civic body has proposed 25 more Dawakhanas in community halls at different localities of the city. However, in some places, local residents were against the move as this would deprive them of a space to conduct marriages and other events. In such localities, GHMC has decided to set up prefabricated structures which resemble pucca structures and will come up where open spaces are available.

The cost of each prefabricated unit is around `8 lakh-10 lakh, and they will be funded under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). Water and power connections will be provided by the GHMC.The Dawakhanas are equipped with sanitary and electrical fittings, essential furniture, doors, windows, etc. In addition, they can quickly be dismantled and moved to a new location. They would be hygienic, easy to erect and maintain, and are designed to provide all weather protection. Officials said out of the 25 clinics coming up, 12 are ready 13 under progress.

