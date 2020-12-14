Hyderabad: 14-year-old biker run over by truck, horrific accident caught on CCTV

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A minor riding a bike died and his friend on the pillion received injuries when they met with an accident on the NH 44 at Medchal of Cyberabad police commissionerate on Monday.

The boys were going to buy breakfast when the incident occurred. The incident captured on CCTV cameras near the Government ITI at Medchal showed the rider Dundigalla Narsimha (14) trying to overtake a heavy container truck on its left. While overtaking, he lost control of the bike, fell down, and came under the wheels of the container. His friend K Bala (15) received injuries.

According to police, the boys belong to Athvelly village under Medchal police limits. On Monday morning, Narsimha took his cousin's bike (AP 11AK 3340) to go to Medchal for having breakfast. Narsimha then picked up his friend Bala and they both left for Medchal.

CCTV footage showed that the container was moving on the extreme right on the highway and another DCM was moving ahead of them. Narsimha tried overtaking the container through the gap between the container and the DCM van, resulting in the accident. Police said the rider was not wearing a helmet.

A case has been registered under 304 II of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against G Sravan Kumar, who gave the bike to Narsimha, knowing that he has no driving license and minors are not allowed to drive.